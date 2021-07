SAN FRANCISCO — When a Palo Alto high school student didn’t wear his mask on the first day of summer school this month, he was sent to the office. But the student has a speech-related disability that makes it hard for him to pronounce certain sounds and letters clearly — and also means he cannot wear a mask safely, according to a lawsuit filed against the Palo Alto Unified School District by the student’s father, A.J. Gokcek.