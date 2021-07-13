Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee fires top vaccination official amid pandemic

By Kyle Horan
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCVtd_0auzqJG900

Tennessee officials have fired the state’s top vaccination official, who had been facing scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over her department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus with the Tennessee Department of Health, says that she was fired Monday to appease lawmakers.

"I was given a decision to resign my position or be terminated and I chose to be terminated because I love my job and I didn't do anything wrong," said Dr. Fiscus. "What I did was put out a memo with factual information. Information about where the guidelines are around vaccinating minors, providing medical care to minors without parental consent that has been Tennessee case-law since 1987."

Read More: Email: Tennessee health officials ordered not to promote Immunization Awareness Month

Dr. Fiscus said she believes her termination came as a result of her sending out information about the Mature Minor Doctrine, case law governing consent for physician treatment for minors.

"I had medical providers asking what to do if someone under age presented themselves for COVID-19 vaccine if they could provide it or not," she said.

Lawmakers took issue with the memo. In a June 16 Government Ops Joint Committee, Tullahoma Republican Representative Sen. Janice Bowling said the doctrine wasn't in the code and had no power.

"In Tennessee, we are a common-law state and 12-year-olds are under the responsibility of their parents and it's very disconcerting to see the memo, the letter from Dr. Fiscus stating that Tennessee law allows the department of health to give vaccinations to children 14-years of age," said Sen. Bowling in the committee.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Fiscus below:

Full Interview with Dr. Michelle Fiscus

Dr. Fiscus believes the termination was political in nature. She referenced both Governor Bill Lee and current TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey's ambitions for future elections.

Dr. Fiscus also supplied an email showing a conversation between her and a TDH general counsel who signed off on the distribution of the Mature Minor Doctrine. He said it was just "posted to the website and is blessed by the Governor’s office". The email then said the info can be forwarded to anyone.

"The firing of me doesn't change the case law in Tennessee. Kids 14 and older can still get vaccinated today just like they could get vaccinated yesterday. They wanted to make this a giant issue," said Fiscus.

A spokesperson for Governor Bill Lee said they couldn't comment on the firing because it was a personnel issue.

Health Department spokesperson Sarah Tanksley said the agency would not comment on the termination as well.

As of Monday, state and federal data showed 38% of Tennesseans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lagging behind much of the nation.

State Rep. John Ray Clemmons (District 55) issued the following statement on Fiscus' firing:

"I want Governor Lee and Commissioner Piercey to explain to those I represent why they fired Dr. Fiscus. Every person in Tennessee relies on and reasonably expects the professionals serving in our state government to rise above politics and perform their respective roles to their utmost ability. We all deserve an explanation from Governor Lee and Commissioner Piercey about Dr. Fiscus’ termination.
Having read Dr. Fiscus’ statement [t.e2ma.net] , I am outraged. It is disturbing to think that a governor would terminate someone of Dr. Fiscus’ expertise and experience, especially an individual who has played such a vital role throughout a pandemic, just to appease a cabal of science-denying extremists who currently control the Tennessee Republican Party and have irresponsibly politicized and spread misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.
The particular circumstances of Dr. Fiscus’ firing are nothing short of a slap in the face to every public servant working for our state. This will unquestionably have a chilling effect on those playing similarly important roles throughout our government and raises fair questions about who will replace her in this important role. It is already difficult enough to get qualified professionals to work for the government. What qualified professional would want this job now? Will the governor require a political litmus test for all job applicants? Will an individual be offered the job with the understanding that they are not to fully carry out the job description? We cannot and should not allow this type of questionable behavior in our government at any level. Such conduct by those in elected office only serves to further erode public confidence in our government. Nothing about this situation resembles good governance or is intended to protect the public health and welfare of our state in any way. Tennessee families deserve better."

Comments / 0

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Bowling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Vaccinations#Republican#Tdh#Health Department#Tennesseans#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Tennessee's top vaccination official is FIRED after she published memo supporting teenagers 14 and older getting COVID shots without parental permission under state's 'mature minor doctrine'

's top vaccination official has been fired over a published memo supporting children over the age of 14 getting a COVID-19 vaccine without parental permission, the furious physician said. Dr Michelle Fiscus said she was presented with a letter of resignation and a letter of termination on Monday amid scrutiny...
Tennessee StateWREG

West Tennessee county could be new hotspot for COVID cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just as Memphis and Shelby County had seen daily new cases of COVID-19 drop, a neighboring county could potentially be the country’s new hotspot for new cases. According to the New York Times COVID Tracker, Tipton County, Tennessee had the highest 14-day increase in COVID cases in...
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

Guidelines for East Tenn. schools during 2021-22 school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Schools across East Tennessee are announcing new health guidelines ahead of the 2021-22 school year. Clinton City School officials said the district plans to return operations for the 2021-22 school year. The school will continue comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting routines in all buildings. Schools in the district will not mandate masks or vaccinations for students or employees.
Tennessee StateSlate

Vaccine-Skeptical Tennesseans on Why They’re Finally Getting the Shot

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee—On Tuesday morning, I stood outside the Knox County Health Department and asked people walking in why they were finally getting their COVID shot. Only 45.7 percent of Knox County residents are fully vaccinated, and COVID cases are rising here, with the seven-day average of cases at its highest level since early May. Last week, Tennessee’s top vaccination official, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, was fired from her position at the state’s Department of Health after Republican lawmakers objected to the department’s COVID outreach to teenagers (listen to Slate’s interview with Fiscus here). The department has halted all vaccination outreach to minors, not only for COVID.
Tennessee StateNashville Post

State fires top vaccine official over apparent political squabble

The State of Tennessee has fired the health department’s top vaccine official, Michelle Fiscus, after a group of Republican legislators expressed qualms about encouraging teens to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Fiscus, medical director for vaccine preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health, says her termination —...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Lenny Schumacher

SFMO warns Tennessee to avoid the risks of electric shock drowning during summer vacation

NASHVILLE, TN — To vacation on the beach, beautiful lakes, rivers and waterways are the best ways to enjoy this summer. However, spending time at a public marina or dock could potentially lead to electric shock drowning if you are not careful. Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance or TDCI and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office or SFMO warned Tennessee to avoid any hazardous activities to keep this summer safe.
Tennessee Statewmot.org

For the first time since April, Tennessee's COVID-19 numbers are headed higher

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise again across Tennessee after falling steadily since late April. By July 4, hospitalizations statewide had fallen to 195 patients, but their number has risen 28 percent in the eight days since. As of Monday morning, there are 250 Tennesseans being treated in hospitals for virus related complications. Eighty-four are currently in intensive care units statewide, up from 59 in late June. A total of 46 are on a respirator, up from 35 on July 3.
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

Tennessee Department of Health Reportedly Fired Chief Vaccination Official for Months of Inappropriate Behavior – Not for Sharing Mature Minor Doctrine

Contrary to current claims, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reportedly fired its previous Vaccine-Preventable and Infectious Diseases State Medical Director Dr. Michelle Fiscus due to months of unprofessional behavior and poor job performance. TDH Chief Medical Officer Tim Jones detailed issues with Fiscus at length in a recommendation for termination email to TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
Tennessee Stategeneticliteracyproject.org

Under pressure from Republicans, Tennessee fires top vaccine official and suspends vaccine outreach to minors, and not just for COVID shots

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Tennessee Department of Health will halt all adolescent vaccine outreach – not just for coronavirus, but all diseases – amid pressure from Republican state lawmakers, according to an internal report and agency emails obtained by the Tennessean. If the health department must issue any information about vaccines, staff are instructed to strip the agency logo off the documents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy