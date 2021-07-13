Australia humiliates billion-dollar Team USA in stunning upset in Las Vegas exhibition match despite starting as massive 8-1 underdogs

The Australian mens basketball side have put their Olympic Games opponents on notice by defeating a star-studded Team USA line-up in massive boilover.

The Boomers dominated the court in an 91-83 upset in an exhibition match in Las Vegas less than two weeks from the start of the Olympics in Tokyo.

Patty Mills top scored for the Boomers with 22 points with strong contributions from Joe Ingles (17 points), Matisse Thybulle (12 points) and Chris Goulding (11 points).

Patty Mills high-fives Matisse Thybulle and Matthew Dellavedov while leading the Australian Boomers to a huge upset against Team USA

The Boomers trailed by nine points at half-time before staging a massive third quarter comeback to lead by five going into the final quarter, thanks to a three pointer from Goulding on the three quarter buzzer.

Team USA fought back to lock the game up at 80-all before Mills scored the next six points to cement the massive upset against their powerhouse opponents.

It's just the third time in history the Boomers have beaten Team USA.

Favourites to win the gold medal in Tokyo for a 16th time, it's Team USA's second loss within days after a shock defeat to Nigeria over the weekend.

They remain hot favourites to win gold with Sportsbet offering $1.20 odds followed by Australia at $10.

Australia will take on Nigeria on Wednesday in their next pre-Olympic warm-up before and another face-off against Team USA.