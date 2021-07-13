Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Burger King staff quits, uses marquee to announce it

By Brian Niemietz
NY Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey finally had it their way. Staffers at a Nebraska Burger King walked off the job and they made the announcement on a marquee posted in front of the fast food eatery, which now-former employees told news station KLKN was a whopper of a bad situation. “We all quit,” read...

www.nydailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Signage#The Burger King#Marquee#Food Drink#Klkn#Burger King Flores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
villages-news.com

Villager sentenced in Whopper-throwing tirade at Burger King

A 78-year-old Villager has been sentenced in a Whopper-throwing tirade earlier this year at Burger King. Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge has been placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of battery Tuesday in Sumter County Court. She was arrested...
Restaurantsmashed.com

This Is What Makes Burger King's Whoppers So Delicious

With Burger King welcoming more than 11 million guests around the world, you have to wonder what's keeping them coming back (according to the chain itself). Is it the customer service? The flavorful chicken sandwiches? Could it be the zesty onion rings? Or maybe, just maybe it's one huge fan favorite staple — The Whopper. The product of a redesign of the company's process for cooking burgers, the menu item was introduced three years after the famed establishment's opening in 1954 and has been a number one among fans for decades. In fact, according to one of the co-founders of the restaurant, Jim McLamore, the name itself represented something he knew was going to be big, in size and customer indulgence (via The Washington Post).
RestaurantsPosted by
Tyla

Burger King Employees All Quit In Very Public Way

Ever wanted to quit your job in the most dramatic way, by storming out the building or sending an angry email to all of your team?. Well, a set of Burger King employees did one better, publicly flaunting their resignation by getting their pal to change the billboard outside their restaurant to read 'WE ALL QUIT'.
Restaurantsgentside.co.uk

Burger King has launched a 'burger roulette' and fans are going wild

As if the fast food giant needed even more reasons to have people crave over their mouth-watering burgers. McDonald's will have some pretty stiff competition now that Burger King has come out with its very own 'burger roulette' in which customers can expect to win every single time they play. For just £2, and for a limited time for all customers across the UK, lovers of the popular fast-food chain can get their hands on a selection of discounters menu items.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
KHYL V101.1

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Sacramento

It's always a good time for a juicy burger. If you're looking for the best hamburgers, look no further. These Sacramento restaurants have the best burgers, according to Yelp. The website claims the best burger in Sacramento can be found at Burger Patch in East Sacramento. Surprisingly, these burgers are...
RestaurantsPosted by
The US Sun

What time does Burger King stop serving breakfast?

BURGER King is best known for its Texas-style whoppers and juicy patties. The fast-food chain also serves breakfast for early risers and has over 20 options on its menu. What time does Burger King stop serving breakfast?. Burger King serves breakfast from 6am to 10.30am. The fast-food chain may start...
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Burger King: Two new King sandwiches are on the way

I always found it odd that the signiture sandwich at Burger King is called a Whopper. I mean I get it, Whopper equals big and so forth, but the name of your fast food chain is Burger King. You would have thought they would have started making sandwiches called King long before they did.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
kjo1055.com

Sorry Marquee

The entire staff of a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska walked out, and they announced it on the restaurant’s marquee, saying, quote, “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.” The employees say it was justified, because they were overworked . . . understaffed . . . forced to work in a very hot kitchen without air conditioning . . . and corporate wouldn’t repair their broken equipment. So when the general manager of this location put in her two weeks’ notice, it started a chain reaction until everyone wanted out. Rachael Flores is the former general manager, and she said that they didn’t think anyone would really care about the marquee . . . they just wanted to put up a sign to say, sorry, there’s not going to be anyone here.
Restaurantskyma.com

These Burger King workers all had it their way, and quit

Burger King employees have it their way, a fuel tanker truck catches fire after hitting a highway median, and a cleaning fairy accidentally spends two hours scrubbing the wrong home. These are the must-watch videos of the week. A whopper of a resignation. A Burger King manager and eight staff...
Restaurantsmoneysavingmom.com

Burger King: Free Soft Serve Cup or Cone with $1 Purchase!

You can score a free soft serve cup or cone at Burger King!. Through July 31st, Burger King is offering a FREE Vanilla Soft Serve Cup or Cone with any $1 purchase! Simply log into your account and add the coupon to your cart. Limit one free cone per guest.
Posted by
Mashed

27% Agree This Restaurant Has The Worst Onion Rings

Good onion rings can make or break a fast food restaurant experience. Too greasy and soggy, and these breaded and fried onions never make it to your mouth because you are too busy squeezing out every bit of oil before you could actually ever take a bite. Too cold? You might as well have skipped them all together. Not crispy and well-seasoned enough, and you will never order that chain's onion rings again.
Restaurantssoyacincau.com

Is the Burger King Chocolate Melt burger actually good?

As a producer for a Santap video, I get to pick out the testers, and that includes whether or not I cast myself in it. For the sake of me feeling queasy at the thought of having chocolate on a burger, I cast some of the new hires at SoyaCincau (as well as Amin as a familiar face) to try the new Burger King novelty—the Chocolate Melt. Is it bullying? Probably.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

8 Secrets Burger King Doesn't Want You to Know

Anyone who enjoys dining out knows that many restaurants have secret menu items, menu hacks, items to avoid, and even a best time to order. And the same can be said about beloved fast-food chains. Including the one and only Burger King. Fortunately, at many of your favorite spots—including BK—employees...

Comments / 0

Community Policy