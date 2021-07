Bitcoin futures surged more than 16% yesterday on high volume, with intraday prices ranging from below 30,000 to above 40,000 within only four trading days. Even in light of what we’ve grown to expect from the cryptocurrency product, this is still the type of impressive volatility that potentially makes for some major opportunities. The /BTC contract went from trading below its 50-Day Simple Moving Average, 200-SMA, 21-Day Exponential Moving Average, and 252-EMA to closing above them all within this same four-day range.