Jamaica blanks Suriname in Gold Cup opener

Costa Rica, Jamaica, Guadeloupe, Central America, Suriname national football team, Jamaica national association football team, Caribbean, Andre Blake, Olympic Games. As the world prepares for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics later this week, most of the men’s soccer teams from North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean, failed to qualify for The Games. It’s no worry, however, as it only means that most nations have been represented by their top squad in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Of the field, only Mexico has a mens’ team set to play in Tokyo. Click here to watch the live match.