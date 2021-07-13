Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Jamaica blanks Suriname in Gold Cup opener

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Jamaica rode a pair of first-half goals to a 2-0 victory over Suriname in the opening game of Group C at the Gold Cup in Orlando. Shamar Nicholson, who plays professionally in Belgium, opened the scoring in the sixth minute with his third career goal in Gold Cup play -- and first international score since 2019. Teammate Bobby Reid, a forward for Fulham in the English Football League, added a tally twenty minutes later for the final margin.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Blake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Gold Cup#League Cup#Suriname#Group C#Fulham#The Philadelphia Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
Country
Belgium
News Break
Fulham F.C.
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAthebentmusket.com

Gold Cup Recaps: Jamaica, Costa Rica use early goals to secure victories in Group C

Both Jamaica and Costa Rica used fast starts to build two goals leads in the first half as the Group C favorites both notched tournament opening victories in Orlando. The offensive breakout was particularly important for Costa Rica, who had struggled for goals since the restart of international play last fall for the COVID pandemic.
SoccerNewsweek

Alex Morgan's Reaction Sums Up USWNT's Awful Olympics So Far

Team USA's have not been living up to their stellar reputation in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics thus far. The U.S. Women's national team (USWNT) have nevertheless managed to advance to the quarterfinals, despite only winning one of their three games in Group G. Tuesday July 27 saw the...
Soccerthedallasnews.net

After weather delay, Mexico blanks Guatemala in Gold Cup

Rogelio Funes Mori scored twice and Orbelinot;n Pineda scored and had an assist as Mexico defeated Guatemala 3-0 in the second Group A match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Wednesday. Mori, the Argentine-born forward who grew up in nearby Arlington, Texas, scored in...
FIFAchatsports.com

Jamaica one step closer to Gold Cup advancement after Guadeloupe win

Jamaica moved one step closer to advancement in the Concacaf Gold Cup on Friday night with a 2-1 win over Guadeloupe. At the start, it seemed Guadeloupe was poised for an upset. Dimitri Ramothe broke away up the right flank to score an opening goal in the fourth minute, surprising Jamaica with an early lead. The quick goal gave the team a burst of energy, allowing them to dominate the energy at the start of the half.
Orlando, FLCBS Sports

Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 odds, picks, predictions: Soccer expert reveals best bets for Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe

Jamaica and Guadeloupe have played one group-stage match at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and will face off on Friday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Jamaica was dominant in a 2-0 victory against Suriname earlier this week thanks to excellent play from its pair of starting forwards and Bayer Leverkusen wing Leon Bailey. On the other hand, Guadeloupe is 0-1 and hopes to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Costa Rica.
FIFAThe Mane Land

Gold Cup 2021: Jamaica, Costa Rica Advance to Quarterfinals After Difficult Wins

The second match day for Group C took place in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup at Exploria Stadium, pitting Guadeloupe against Jamaica in the early match and Suriname versus Costa Rica in the nightcap. Jamaica stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Guadeloupe in the first game and Costa Rica surviving a stubborn Suriname side.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Jamaica, Costa Rica rally to win Group C games in Gold Cup

Los Angeles (AFP) – Junior Flemmings notched the winning goal as Jamaica came from behind to beat Guadeloupe 2-1 on Friday in Group C of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Guadeloupe took the lead after just four minutes at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, when Dimitri Ramothe’s blast deflected off Jamaica defender Amari’i Bell and snuck past goalkeeper Andre Blake at the near post for an own goal.
FIFAESPN

Campbell scores as Costa Rica edge Suriname in Gold Cup

Joel Campbell and Celso Borges scored within a minute of each other in the second half to give Costa Rica the 2-1 win over Suriname on Friday night in CONCACAF Gold Cup action in Orlando. Trailing 1-0, Campbell scored in the 58th minute and Borges capitalized in the 59th for...
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Watch: Cory Burke’s goal for Jamaica in Gold Cup

Cory Burke scored his seventh career international goal and his first in Gold Cup competition with a 14th minute strike for Jamaica against Guadalupe on Friday night at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The goal tied the game after an early own goal put Guadalupe in front. Junior Flemmings scored the...
FIFAvavel.com

Goals and highlights: Costa Rica 1-0 Jamaica in Gold Cup 2021

Double change for Costa Rica. Moore and Lamar are replaced by Johnson and Magee. He's leaving! Goalkeeper Leonel Moreira comes out spectacularly, but ends up touching the ball with his hand outside his area, the referee shows him the red card. 6:39 PM5 hours ago. With all the rythm!. This...
FIFAchatsports.com

Gold Cup Preview: Costa Rica vs Jamaica live stream, start time, teams news, how to watch online

Costa Rica, Jamaica, Guadeloupe, Central America, Suriname national football team, Jamaica national association football team, Caribbean, Andre Blake, Olympic Games. As the world prepares for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics later this week, most of the men’s soccer teams from North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean, failed to qualify for The Games. It’s no worry, however, as it only means that most nations have been represented by their top squad in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Of the field, only Mexico has a mens’ team set to play in Tokyo. Click here to watch the live match.
Orlando, FLThe Mane Land

Concacaf Gold Cup: Costa Rica-Jamaica, Panama-Grenada Photo Gallery

More than 10,000 fans braved inclement weather on Tuesday night and suffered through a lightning delay of more than two hours for the final night of group play in the 2021 Gold Cup at Exploria Stadium. Fans of Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, and Grenada piled into the downtown stadium to see their national teams do battle in meaningful competition.
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ATP roundup: Pablo Carreno Busta advances at Hamburg

Spain's Pablo Carrena Busta defeated countryman Carlos Taberner 7-5, 6-3 Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open in Germany. The second seed will play No. 5 seed and Serbian Dusan Lajovic, a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 winner over Slovakia's Alex Molcan. Argentina's Federico Delbonis ousted fourth-seeded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy