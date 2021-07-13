Jamaica blanks Suriname in Gold Cup opener
Jamaica rode a pair of first-half goals to a 2-0 victory over Suriname in the opening game of Group C at the Gold Cup in Orlando. Shamar Nicholson, who plays professionally in Belgium, opened the scoring in the sixth minute with his third career goal in Gold Cup play -- and first international score since 2019. Teammate Bobby Reid, a forward for Fulham in the English Football League, added a tally twenty minutes later for the final margin.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
