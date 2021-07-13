Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

17 million gallons of sewage discharged from treatment plant; some LA beaches closed

By Leila Miller, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — An incident at the Hyperion sewage treatment plant in Playa del Rey has caused 17 million gallons of sewage to be discharged into the ocean. In a statement Monday, Hyperion executive plant manager Timeyin Dafeta said that on Sunday afternoon the plant became inundated with "overwhelming quantities of debris." About 17 million gallons of sewage — or 6% of a daily load — was discharged as an emergency measure to prevent the plant from discharging much more raw sewage, he said.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Del Rey, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Playa Del Rey, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Hahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage Treatment#Beaches#Wastewater Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy