L. Diane Hoffman died May 29. A native of Clinton, Okla., she held a degree in photography and minors in journalism and history. After working for Colorado newspapers, she worked with Western Eye Press, marketing their high-quality, self-published photography and ski-oriented books and videos throughout the world. She was assistant wine club manager and tasting room host at Page Spring Cellars, and assistant manager of Twice Nice, the Verde Valley Sanctuary thrift store in Sedona.