Hastings, NE

Michael T. Frink

Hastings Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Hastings, Nebraska resident Michael Thomas Frink, 58, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home in Plano, TX. Rosary will be 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan with Father Adam Sughroue officiating. Burial will be at Highland St. Patrick’s Cemetery, rural Adams County. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to American Liver Foundation, Catholic Social Services, or to your local food bank. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

www.hastingstribune.com

Hastings, NE
