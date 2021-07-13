Cancel
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 S-Pen Pro compatibility hinted by FCC

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, we have one more leak about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, well, kind of. Earlier today, we saw a certification listing that appeared on TENAA that revealed key specifications about Samsung’s upcoming foldables, and to make things even more interesting, we received a Twitter thread from Evan Blass, who gave us 360 animations of every forthcoming Galaxy Samsung device. However, we have now received new FCC listings that reveal the model number of the new S Pen that will work with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3.

