Reports: Willie Green 'frontrunner' for Pelicans' head-coaching job

By Field Level Media
 15 days ago

Two wins from a third NBA championship as an assistant coach, Willie Green may also be on the verge of a promotion. The Phoenix Suns assistant is considered the frontrunner to land the vacant head-coaching job for the New Orleans Pelicans, according to multiple reports Monday. Green is helping with...

NBANOLA.com

Suns star Devin Booker says he respects soon-to-be Pelicans coach Willie Green 'to the fullest'

At the end of practice Friday, the Phoenix Suns took a moment to celebrate their lead assistant who will soon be leaving to take over as the head coach of a different team. A day before a pivotal Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Suns head coach Monty Williams appeared to acknowledge what those in league circles have known for days: Once the series concludes, Willie Green will become the new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams and Green hugged, and the team’s players clapped for their departing associate head coach.
NBAABC News

New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green progressing toward deal to make him head coach, sources say

The New Orleans Pelicans are progressing on a deal to hire Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green as head coach, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A 12-year NBA veteran, Green has been an assistant with the Suns for the past two seasons and spent the previous three seasons on the Golden State Warriors' coaching staff. Green also has previous experience in New Orleans, as he played one season with the team in 2010-11, when it was still the Hornets.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pelicans, Willie Green Expected To Finalize Deal This Week

The Pelicans and Willie Green are expected to finalize a deal this week that will make the Suns assistant the new head coach in New Orleans, reports ESPN’s Andrew Lopez (Twitter link). There has been an expectation for several days that the Pelicans – who dismissed Stan Van Gundy after...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Best Guards The Lakers Should Target This Offseason

Many fans expected the Los Angeles Laker to be one of the final teams remaining in the playoffs when July rolled around. Instead, the Lakers were bounced in the first round by the eventual Western Conference representative in the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers could not escape the injury bug and now face a slew of decisions to make.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.

