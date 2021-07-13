Cancel
‘Happy Days’ Actor Henry Winkler Wants to Bring Back ‘Better Late Than Never’ with William Shatner

By Jon D. B.
 14 days ago
Watch as Happy Days icon Henry Winkler details the hows and whys of Better Late Than Never‘s ending – alongside a possible return!. Fans of television icon Henry Winkler will know that NBC canceled the show after two short seasons. As part of this 2019 interview with Chicago’s WGN9, however, Winkler reveals he would “love” to bring back Better Late Than Never. In fact, he says “the guys” are all down for a return! This includes, of course, Star Trek legend William Shatner alongside fellow icons Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman.

