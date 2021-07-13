Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

'We're doing it because we have to:' Austin Rep. Sheryl Cole on Texas Democrats' walkout

By Philip Jankowski, Austin American-Statesman
tribuneledgernews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin, said Texas Democrats decided they needed to flee the state after a bruising House committee hearing on a Republican voting bill. "We're doing it because we have to," Cole said from a chartered plane as it was refueling in Memphis. "We're taking the flight to the capital because we're living on borrowed time and Congress must act and pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act."

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Memphis, TX
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Collier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#House Democrats#State#D Austin#Republican#American#Grand Prairie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries' leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul's presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President...

Comments / 0

Community Policy