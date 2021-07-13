Cancel
CodeVA to host online STEAM conference for teens

By Anna Bryson
CodeVA is hosting its fifth annual Full STEAM Ahead event for middle school students.

CodeVA, a local nonprofit that teaches computer science to children and teenagers, is hosting its fifth annual Full STEAM Ahead conference next week.

For the second year, the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) event will be held virtually, which has expanded the reach of the program beyond the greater Richmond area.

Students will connect with STEAM role models and learn about computer science through online workshops.

Danielle Boyer, an indigenous Ojibwe robotics inventor, is one of the event’s keynote speakers. She is the founder of the nonprofit STEAM connection and an advocate for underserved youth.

Another presenting speaker is Kishau Rogers, a technology entrepreneur who is the CEO of Time Study Inc.

Based in Richmond, CodeVA has been serving children from Henrico and across the state since 2013. In an effort to reach youth from communities that are underrepresented in the STEM field, CodeVA partners with a host of community organizations that help to reach out to students from those communities.

The program runs July 19th-22nd and is available for rising sixth to ninth graders. Registration is $15 and closes on Friday.

To learn more, visit www.codevirginia.org.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
