AT&T Drops Throttling for Unlimited Elite Plan, Increases Hotspot Allowance, Boosts Video Resolution to 4K Ultra HD
AT&T has announced that it is dropping throttling for its Unlimited Elite plan, increasing hotspot allowance, and boosting video resolution to 4K Ultra HD. Starting this week, your unlimited high-speed data can’t slow down based on how much you use. But we’re not stopping there in giving our customers more. With many continuing to connect remotely, we’re also increasing the mobile hotspot data allowance, and upping the video resolution to 4K Ultra High Definition. And we’re automatically adding it all at no cost to you.www.iclarified.com
