Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AT&T Drops Throttling for Unlimited Elite Plan, Increases Hotspot Allowance, Boosts Video Resolution to 4K Ultra HD

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T has announced that it is dropping throttling for its Unlimited Elite plan, increasing hotspot allowance, and boosting video resolution to 4K Ultra HD. Starting this week, your unlimited high-speed data can’t slow down based on how much you use. But we’re not stopping there in giving our customers more. With many continuing to connect remotely, we’re also increasing the mobile hotspot data allowance, and upping the video resolution to 4K Ultra High Definition. And we’re automatically adding it all at no cost to you.

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Hotspot#Ultra#4k Ultra Hd#Wireless Marketing#At T Unlimited Elite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Marketing
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Everyone please copy Verizon's latest spam call fighting tool immediately

I've had the same phone number since Google Voice launched back when I was in college, over a decade ago. I've moved (lemme think) seven times since then, and not a single person I still know is calling me from the Bryan-College Station area. So when spammers copy my area code in a lame attempt at engagement, I only answer the phone if I'm in the mood to waste time and mess with some criminals.
InternetApple Insider

Verizon expands rollout of in-home 5G and LTE internet services

Verizon has announced an expanded rollout of its LTE and 5G home internet service alongside a new upgradable home router. "With the expansion of LTE Home Internet and 5G Home Internet to more and more customers across the country, the options for fast, reliable internet have never been better. We continue to lead the industry by expanding broadband options for our customers. And with the new Verizon Internet Gateway device, our customers will have a head start to take advantage of a new era of experiences in the comfort of their home," said Verizon CRO Frank Boulben.
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

Car Key Standard Adds Ultra Wideband Support

The Car Connectivity Consortium, that features Apple as a board member, has finalized CCC Digital Key Release 3.0. The new specification will likely be used by Apple Car Key. It enables passive keyless access and engine start from a compatible mobile device via Ultra Wideband (UWB) in combination with Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technologies.
Video Gameswccftech.com

NVIDIA DLSS Boosts RDR2 Performance of up to 45% at 4K Resolution (Performance Mode)

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is available now in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 game, as part of today's larger 1.27 update titled 'Blood Money'. The official benchmarks shared by NVIDIA indicate that the performance boost provided by NVIDIA DLSS in Red Dead Redemption 2 is slightly smaller compared to other titles. More specifically, when using Performance Mode at 4K resolution, you can expect up to 45% improved frame rates.
TechnologyWebProNews

AT&T Unveils Unlimited Plans With No Throttling

AT&T is taking a page from T-Mobile’s book, updating its high-end unlimited plan to include no throttling. All the major wireless carriers in the US offer plans with unlimited data. Unfortunately, they reserve the right to throttle speeds if a user crosses a certain usage threshold. T-Mobile was the first to offer a plan with no throttling, Magenta Max, and now AT&T is following suit.
Economypowerpage.org

AT&T announces it will stop throttling speeds of its top tier Unlimited Elite data plan

Wireless carrier AT&T has announced that the company will no longer throttle speeds for customers who purchase its most expensive unlimited plan, AT&T Unlimited Elite. Previously, all three of AT&T’s “unlimited” plans featured data slowdowns when customers hit a specific limit. Now, starting the week of July 12, that will no longer be the case for AT&T’s most expensive unlimited plan.
Cell PhonesIGN

Stop Overpaying For Cell Service With This Award-Winning Unlimited Prepaid Plan

Are you sure you have the best cell phone plan for your needs? It turns out, if you switch to a prepaid option rather than being tied to a contract, you could be saving huge amounts of money. That’s because while the average US cell contract is a huge $67 a month, there are some amazing pre-paid deals to be found online for a fraction of the price - and which don’t tie you to a contract.
InternetANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Meet unlimited group video calls discontinued for free users

The pandemic has resulted to a lot of new programs, services, and apps to help people all over the world communicate with more efficiency. Zoom quickly became popular in the early days of lockdowns but Google soon responded with Google Meet. It’s mainly the old Hangouts program that has been updated to keep up with the demands of the consumers. For a time, Google Meet’s free users are able to enjoy the unlimited group video calls. Sadly, the offer is about to end.
Technologydroid-life.com

Is Truly Unlimited Data With No Throttling a Thing You Want?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. When 4G LTE arrived, US carriers realized that data was the new way for them to milk customers out of extra cash. That led to the end of truly unlimited data plans and the introduction of tiered data, where you paid by the GB. Once they built those networks out more, we saw “unlimited” make a return, but there were a bunch of asterisks surrounding it. Nothing was truly unlimited like it once was.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

8 Best Mobile Hotspot Plans For Intenet Access Anywhere

Most people need internet access nowadays, but not many want to pay to have home internet installed. This is where mobile hotspots come in. Here are some of the best mobile hotspot plans that you can buy. This list will focus only on the plans, not the devices. It will...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

OnePlus plans to add an option in OxygenOS 12 to disable throttling

Some of you may remember as far back as two weeks ago when OnePlus was caught throttling the performance of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro based on the app that was currently running, altering performance pretty drastically. One benchmarking application even considered the practice "benchmark manipulation." But OnePlus tells us it's heard the complaints, and it plans to address them with a new option in an upcoming OxygenOS 12 update, letting customers choose whether to enable or disable this "optimized mode."
Cell PhonesNews Slashdot

AT&T Will Let Unlimited-Data Customers Pay More To Avoid the Slow Lane

On Monday, AT&T announced the end of data slowdowns for smartphone users who purchase "unlimited" data -- but the perk is only for customers who buy AT&T's most expensive mobile plan. AT&T will continue to sell two other "unlimited" plans that can be put into a slow lane. AT&T advertises three "unlimited" plans, each with different limits. The Unlimited Elite plan's advertised price is $85 per month for one line, while AT&T's "Unlimited Extra" plan is $75, and the "Unlimited Starter" plan is $65.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best unlimited wireless phone plan

When it comes to selecting a wireless plan for your new phone -- whether you have an iPhone, Galaxy, Android or even a flip phone -- things can quickly get complicated. Unlike home internet where there's often only one or two available options, most of the US can pick wireless plans from several competitors at different price points that offer similar claims of performance or coverage.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Run Pro Tools HDX Hybrid And Dolby Atmos Software On The Same Computer

In this article, community member Chris Testa is going to share his recent transition from using Pro Tools natively with the Dolby Audio Bridge, to a Dolby Atmos HDX Hybrid Engine system. This new system allows him to utilise the power of the HDX DSP with the Hybrid Engine along with the computer’s native power while mixing in Atmos all on the same computer with the most recent version of ProTools Ultimate. Over to you Chris…

Comments / 0

Community Policy