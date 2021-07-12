AT&T Drops Throttling for Unlimited Elite Plan, Increases Hotspot Allowance, Boosts Video Resolution to 4K Ultra HD

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. When 4G LTE arrived, US carriers realized that data was the new way for them to milk customers out of extra cash. That led to the end of truly unlimited data plans and the introduction of tiered data, where you paid by the GB. Once they built those networks out more, we saw “unlimited” make a return, but there were a bunch of asterisks surrounding it. Nothing was truly unlimited like it once was.