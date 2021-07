About two years ago I purchased myself a nice head unit for my BMW (PX5) and it has been working nice since then, but it's on Android 9 and Google Maps won't update on my unit anymore, even though the maps themselves are being updated no problem. I fear that there will be no more updates for my apps if I won't do something about it and replacing the head unit is out of the question. I'd like to know how to upgrade my unit to newer Android version and if it's even possible. Disclaimer - I've never done that before so I'd like to do it as safely as possible so I won't accidentaly brick it because of a wrong software or something.