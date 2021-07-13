Cancel
Pippa Middleton’s hairdresser robbed at knifepoint by four teens

By Mike Sullivan
The US Sun
 14 days ago

A HAIRDRESSER for celebs including Pippa Middleton was mugged at knifepoint by four teens, a court heard.

Adam Embleton Perea, 24, was attacked while walking and looking at his expensive mobile phone.

Hairdresser Adam Embleton Perea has told a court how he was mugged at knifepoint by four teens
Adam's celebrity clients include Pippa Middleton

Adam, who has also styled for opera singer Katherine Jenkins, said he was so traumatised he did not go out for months.

He needed therapy to help him cope, the court was told.

Adam had just left work at the trendy Josh Wood Colour salon in Notting Hill, West London, when the gang pounced.

He was thrown to the ground and his £700 Louis Vuitton scarf was yanked from his neck.

One robber wielded a knife and Adam said: “I was told if I made a noise or tried to contact anyone, I would be stabbed.”

He was ordered to hand over his £2,250 iPhone 11 Pro Max and his wallet containing £500. The gang messaged his friends to try to lure them out to be mugged.

Two of the thugs held him captive while the other pair went to a cash machine and withdrew £200 with his card.

Police arrested the two at the ATM and the other boys fled.

Adam added: “I didn’t feel safe going on the street for three or four months.”

A 16-year-old who cannot be named was convicted at Highbury youth court over the 2019 robbery He was bailed to be sentenced on September 7.

The US Sun

