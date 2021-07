The band Backyard Tire Fire formed 20 years ago in Asheville, NC— and after going on a ten-year hiatus— the band is back together and ready to rock. The alternative country group, fronted by acclaimed singer/songwriter Edward David Anderson, will be returning this September with their first new album in 11 years, Black Dirt, Blue Sky. They are also eager to get back to performing live, and will be hosting their second annual Black Dirt Music Festival in Bloomington, IL, headlined by Wilco on September 11.