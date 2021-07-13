Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; West Baton Rouge A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST BATON ROUGE NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHERN EAST FELICIANA AND EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 910 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of St. Francisville to near Port Allen to near Addis. These storms are moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, Addis, Brusly, Slaughter, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Merrydale, Inniswold, Watson, Pride, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Gardere, Brownfields and Greenwell Spring. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rain will also lead to reduced visibility along area roadways including portions of I-10, I-110 and I-12. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.