Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claiborne County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah; Hinds; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN HINDS AND NORTHWESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 912 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Peyton, or 24 miles west of Hazlehurst, moving northeast at 25 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Barlow around 930 PM CDT. Carpenter around 940 PM CDT. Dentville around 945 PM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Claiborne County, MS
City
Hazlehurst, MS
County
Jefferson County, MS
County
Copiah County, MS
County
Hinds County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy