Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah; Hinds; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN HINDS AND NORTHWESTERN COPIAH COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 912 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Peyton, or 24 miles west of Hazlehurst, moving northeast at 25 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Barlow around 930 PM CDT. Carpenter around 940 PM CDT. Dentville around 945 PM CDT.