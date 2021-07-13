Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Greenville, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Greenville; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina North central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina East central Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1013 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Easley to 12 miles south of Greenville Downtown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greenville Downtown, Easley, Greenville Eastside, West Greenville, Mauldin, Berea, Five Forks, Welcome, Powdersville and Piedmont. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH