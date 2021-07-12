Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colfax County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Colfax, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colfax; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico Northwestern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Rainfall rates in excess of one inch an hour were detected with these storms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Gallegos and Sofia Roads will be impacted. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grenville, Farley and Gladstone.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gladstone, NM
County
Union County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Grenville, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
County
Colfax County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy