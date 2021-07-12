Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Worley Parsons Ltd (WYGPY)

investing.com
 17 days ago

Oil prices continue to fall – months (a year, anyone?) after most observers thought they had already reached a bottom. Many consumers are benefiting, and the energy expenses... Ongoing concerns about risks in the high yield debt sector and doubts over earnings into 2016 appear to have derailed US stocks...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parsons#Oil Sands#Oil And Gas#Wygpy#Asian#Fed#Bank Of Japan#Mining Minerals#Metal Services#Advisian#Worleyparsons Limited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Industryinvesting.com

Central Iron Ore Ltd (CIO)

CBRE picks internal candidate for CFO & CIO position. CBRE (CBRE) promoted Emma Giamartino, Chief Investment Officer to Global Group President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer.Leah Stearns, the company’s current... Bitcoin fever hasn't broken despite 'brief period of uncertainty' - Bitwise CIO. BySeeking Alpha-Jul. 16, 2021. Matt Hougan,...
Retailinvesting.com

MaxiTRANS Industries Ltd (MXI)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Maxitrans Industries Ltd MXI.AX :* EXPECTS TO RECORD AN UNDERLYING NPBT FOR H1 FY21 OF BETWEEN $7.2M - $8.3M (NYSE:MMM)* EXPECT GROUP PROFIT TO BE WEIGHTED TO... Aug 21 (Reuters) - Maxitrans Industries Ltd MXI.AX :* FY NET LOSS AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $35.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Adalta Ltd (1AD)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Adalta Ltd 1AD.AX :* GOT ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FROM US FDA FOR ITS LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE AD-214 Aug 11 (Reuters) - Adalta Ltd 1AD.AX :* GOT $4 MILLION COMMITMENTS IN PLACEMENT WITH EXISTING & NEW INSTITUTIONAL & SOPHISTICATED INVESTORS AT $0.10 PER SHARE* $4.1 MILLION ONE...
Marketsinvesting.com

The Data Exchange Network Ltd (DXN)

May 10 (Reuters) - Dxn Ltd DXN.AX :* DXN SIGNS TWO CONTRACTS FOR BUILDS WORTH $1 MILLION-DXN.AX. March 29 (Reuters) - Dxn Ltd DXN.AX :* SIGNS 2 MODULAR DATA CENTRE ORDERS - WITH BOEING DEFENCE AUSTRALIA AND COVALENT LITHIUM PTY FOR BUILDS IN WESTERN AUSTRALIA WORTH $1 MILLION... Feb 18...
Industryinvesting.com

Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)

Midday Hot Stocks: Earnings move STT, AA, MRTN; DNOW jumps on upgrade; COVID hurts ops at TRQ. STT rose on its earnings report. Quarterly results sparked declines at AA and MRTN. DNOW rallied on an upgrade. TRQ fell as COVID restrictions hurt its mining operations. Marten Transport (MRTN) announces the...
Marketsinvesting.com

Freelancer Ltd (FLN)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Freelancer Ltd FLN.AX :* FY NET REVENUE $59 MILLION VERSUS $58 MILLION* FY GROSS PROFIT $49.0 MILLION VERSUS $48.5 MILLION. Feb 4 (Reuters) - Freelancer Ltd FLN.AX :* WINS NASA TASK ORDER. Sept 9 (Reuters) - Freelancer Ltd FLN.AX :* EBAY WATCHES PARTNERS WITH ESCROW.COM, A...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Damstra Holdings Ltd (DTC)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Damstra Holdings Ltd DTC.AX :* HALF YEAR LOSS A$ -5.487 MILLION VERSUS A$ -4.241 MILLION LOSS YEAR AGO* HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 19.4% TO... Feb 4 (Reuters) - Damstra Holdings Ltd DTC.AX :* ESTABLISHES ADVISORY BOARD TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA. Jan 27...
Marketsinvesting.com

Shareroot Ltd (OPL)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Opyl Ltd OPL.AX :* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESPONSE TO ASX QUERIES. June 19 (Reuters) - Opyl Ltd OPL.AX :* RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FOR PLACEMENT OF UP TO 7.4 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT $0.10/SHARE. June 18 (Reuters) - Opyl Ltd OPL.AX :* SEEKS...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Empired Ltd (EPD)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Empired Ltd EPD.AX :* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ROSE 284 PERCENT TO A$ 7.7 MILLION* H1 REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO A$ 90.3 MILLION* 1.5 CENTS UNFRANKED INTERIM... Nov 23 (Reuters) - Empired Ltd EPD.AX :* SEES H1 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $87M TO $89M*...
Businessinvesting.com

AIS Resources Ltd (AIS)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A.I.S Resources Ltd AIS.V :* A.I.S. RESOURCES AMENDS FINANCING TERMS* A.I.S RESOURCES LTD - AMENDING TERMS OF ITS NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT PREVIOUSLY... Nov 24 (Reuters) - A.I.S Resources Ltd AIS.V :* A.I.S. RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FINANCING INCREASE TO UP TO $1,299,900. Oct 7 (Reuters) - A.I.S Resources...
Michigan StateArs Technica

Over half the deer in Michigan seem to have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2

On Wednesday, the US Department of Agriculture released some rather disturbing news: a survey of wild deer populations has found that large numbers of the animals seem to have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The finding indicates that there's a very large population of wild animals in North America that could serve as a reservoir for the virus, even if we were to get its circulation within the human population under control.
San Diego, CAblackchronicle.com

Black Man Claims Bank Of America Refused To Cash His Insurance Check

A Black man in San Diego is claiming that a Bank of America branch racially profiled him when he attempted to cash an insurance check. In January 2020, John Pittman III presented a $12,000 insurance check that was issued to him at the Pacific Beach branch of Bank of America, reported KPBS. The bank manager then told him that she felt he was trying to steal money and that she had to call the police.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Big Oil back to boom after pandemic bust, aiding climate push

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's top energy companies signalled confidence in a lasting recovery from the pandemic impact by drawing on higher oil prices to boost shareholder returns and reassure investors as they roll out risky climate strategies. After swiftly cutting spending and jobs in response to the unprecedented collapse in...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold: Best Day in 3 Months as Dovish Powell Rides to the Rescue

Investing.com - Gold clinched its best day in nearly three months on Thursday as a Federal Reserve standing resolute against any immediate talk of stimulus tapering or rate hike sent a horde of buyers toward the yellow metal. The dollar's tumble for a fourth straight day to a 4-week low...
Stocksinvesting.com

Amazon, Procter & Gamble, Chevron Earnings: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks stretched into record territory on Thursday, a familiar theme to investors a day after the Federal Reserve assured the markets it wasn’t about to let its foot off the economic gas pedal anytime soon. On Thursday, data on real gross domestic product showed the economy grew at...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Nanotech Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

The demand for nanotechnology is growing with its numerous applications in industries from healthcare to agriculture. Because many countries and companies are increasingly focusing on nanoscience and nanotechnology innovations to drive some of the world’s biggest breakthroughs, the industry holds solid growth prospects. So, we believe nanotech stocks Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) and Onto Innovations (ONTO) are good bets now. Read on.Nanotechnology is emerging rapidly, outpacing other technologies at a breakneck speed, with potential uses in various sectors, including computer and electronics, healthcare, cosmetics, textile, energy, and agriculture, to mention a few. Interestingly, its growing use in the healthcare sector has enabled researchers to develop more innovative and effective drugs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy