I and my sister are sharing an office space now! It's mostly for her (she gets the bigger part for her stock) but my dad was never fond of the fact that I stay home too much so he convinced me to take the smaller side. At first, I thought it was a waste of money, but it's working pretty well, I'm trying to go there every day, and my progress has been way better! Hopefully, I'll keep it up, even went yesterday very early with lunch to stay the day. My only transport is an electric bike though, so can't go today because of the rain.