Reducing the public health threat from pollution
For decades, state and federal policymakers have led efforts to reduce the public health threat of pollution. Thanks to many of those efforts, we now regulate and monitor emissions and toxic pollutants that pose a risk to public health – and the air we breathe today is becoming cleaner and safer. Even so, America’s air quality crisis is still responsible for around 100,000 premature deaths each year (more than traffic accidents and homicides combined) and costs the United States $1 trillion per year.www.somdnews.com
