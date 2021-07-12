Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Reducing the public health threat from pollution

So Md News.com
 17 days ago

For decades, state and federal policymakers have led efforts to reduce the public health threat of pollution. Thanks to many of those efforts, we now regulate and monitor emissions and toxic pollutants that pose a risk to public health – and the air we breathe today is becoming cleaner and safer. Even so, America’s air quality crisis is still responsible for around 100,000 premature deaths each year (more than traffic accidents and homicides combined) and costs the United States $1 trillion per year.

www.somdnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air Act#Americans#Marylanders#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
ALA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

How air pollution in indoor spaces affects human health

A West London-based project will investigate how pollutants in indoor spaces impact children with asthma. Researchers have received £9 million funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to better understand how the composition, concentration and exposures of air pollutants affect children with asthma and people living in urban homes. The...
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

5 ways climate-driven ocean change can threaten human health

Humans have a deep and complex relationship with the sea. It provides food and essential nutrients, medicine and renewable energy. People swim, surf and scuba dive in this "blue gym." It's even an important part of therapeutic recreation, like surf therapy for war veterans and children with autism. Economies are...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia to reduce water pollution, increase access to clean water

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia plans to allocate $411.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to reduce water pollution and increase access to clean water across the Commonwealth. The proposal will make substantial investments in aging water systems and improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater...
AdvocacyNews-Medical.net

Ocean Pollution and Human Health

Although it may not be obvious to us in our day-to-day lives, the health of the ocean has significant consequences on human health. For example, 70% of the oxygen we breathe is generated by marine plants. Additionally, 97% of the Earth’s water supply is stored in our oceans. Finally, a huge 30% of the carbon emissions produced by human activity are absorbed by the ocean, demonstrating the two-way nature of the relationship between ocean health and human health. The ocean is vital to the health of humans, and we are vital to the health of the ocean.
Public Healthdailynurse.com

Nurses in Pakistan are Trying to Extinguish a Common Public Health Threat

This is the first of several blog posts on nursing issues in the developing world contributed by MSc nursing students studying at the Karachi, Pakistan campus of the Aga Khan School of Nursing and Midwifery. Their class assignment involved composing and submitting short research articles for publication in a recommended...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Breakdown: Why Covid Lockdowns reduced emissions & pollution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new study finds that reduced fossil fuel burning due to lockdowns in American and Asian cities caused a global drop in ozone pollution, according to NASA:. When lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic cut local nitrogen oxide emissions, the effect on ozone pollution was global and...
Politicsalabamanews.net

Alabama Public Health Officials List Waterways to Avoid Eating Fish From

Alabama public health officials are warning people to avoid eating any fish from some state waterways because of contamination.The state Department of Public Health issued its latest fish consumption advisories this month. Health officials say they are based on nearly 500 samples of specific fish species taken during the fall...
AgricultureBay Journal

Farm funding is our best shot to reduce pollution in Chesapeake

The best strategy for meeting the pollution reduction goals in the Chesapeake Bay’s Clean Water Blueprint (formally called the Bay’s total maximum daily load) is to focus on farms. Providing more financial and technical support to help farmers implement conservation practices will not only improve water quality, but also reduce greenhouse gases and bolster the region’s resilience to climate change.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Wildfire smoke in New England is 'pretty severe from public health perspective'

On Monday, the air quality in Boston and the greater New England area was so bad that it was only rivaled by the areas in Northern California and Oregon currently on fire. An interactive map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed how smoke from the wildfires out west were being carried across the continental US by winds and the jet stream. In response to the blanket of smoke engulfing the commonwealth's skies, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Bell County, TXfox44news.com

Bell County Public Health District changes COVID-19 Threat Level

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Public Health District (BCPHD) announced Friday its COVID-19 Threat Level had been moved from Level 4 (Minimal, Controlled Transmission) to Level 3 (Moderate, Controlled Transmission) due to continued increase in incidence rate. The Health District tracks local COVID-19 rates and reports them to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy