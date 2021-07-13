Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Star Beacon

PV schools, Andover reach agreement

By WARREN DILLAWAY warren@starbeacon.com
Posted by 
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 15 days ago

JEFFERSON — A tentative agreement between the village of Andover and the Pymatuning Valley Area Local Schools was on Monday after a lengthy hearing before Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris, said PVALS Superintendent Chris Edison.

"We did reach an agreement with the village," Edison said.

The hearing involved negotiations to find a solution to a disagreement regarding the potential annexation of school property whi,ch led to water being shut off to the school complex in late December of 2020.

The village sought annexation from numerous property owners in the township, including the school property on Route 6. Most agreed to sign a water-sewer contract that stipulated annexation would follow. At least one property owner, and the school system, declined and the water was shut off.

The school district filed a temporary restraining order in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court in December of 2020 and both sides agreed to mediation which did not result in an agreement earlier this year. The village would like to annex the school property as school employees would then be forced to pay income taxes to the village.

Edison said the agreement, which will be filed in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court, means the school district will not be annexed into the village until at least January 1, 2027 but will agree to pay a $50,000 fee to get water and sewer to a proposed bus garage on a site north of the middle school.

He said the district is excited to have the agreement so the district can concentrate more specifically on educating students. He said the length of the hold on possible annexation provides the district time to review finances and negotiate with school unions over a period of years.

Edison said the board has to vote to make the agreement official. He said they are working on timing for the meeting.

Andover village officials were unavailable for comment on Monday evening.

Comments / 0

Star Beacon

Star Beacon

Ashtabula, OH
1K+
Followers
87
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Star Beacon

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andover#Jefferson#Pvals
Related
Posted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Posted by
The Hill

Jake Ellzey defeats Trump-backed candidate in Texas House runoff

The Associated Press called the race for Ellzey, who won more than 53 percent of the vote with nearly all precincts reporting. Ellzey and Wright were the top vote-getters in a May special election in which nobody won an outright majority of the vote, sparking the Tuesday contest. The election...
Atlanta, GANBC News

Atlanta-area spa shooter to serve 4 life sentences in Cherokee County slayings

The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March will serve four life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to four of the murders. Cherokee County Judge Ellen McElyea handed down the sentence for Robert Aaron Long on Tuesday, more than four months after the March 16 rampage inside Youngs Asians Massage. Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed. That same day he's accused of fatally shooting four others at two spas in Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy