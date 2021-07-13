PV schools, Andover reach agreement

JEFFERSON — A tentative agreement between the village of Andover and the Pymatuning Valley Area Local Schools was on Monday after a lengthy hearing before Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris, said PVALS Superintendent Chris Edison.

"We did reach an agreement with the village," Edison said.

The hearing involved negotiations to find a solution to a disagreement regarding the potential annexation of school property whi,ch led to water being shut off to the school complex in late December of 2020.

The village sought annexation from numerous property owners in the township, including the school property on Route 6. Most agreed to sign a water-sewer contract that stipulated annexation would follow. At least one property owner, and the school system, declined and the water was shut off.

The school district filed a temporary restraining order in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court in December of 2020 and both sides agreed to mediation which did not result in an agreement earlier this year. The village would like to annex the school property as school employees would then be forced to pay income taxes to the village.

Edison said the agreement, which will be filed in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court, means the school district will not be annexed into the village until at least January 1, 2027 but will agree to pay a $50,000 fee to get water and sewer to a proposed bus garage on a site north of the middle school.

He said the district is excited to have the agreement so the district can concentrate more specifically on educating students. He said the length of the hold on possible annexation provides the district time to review finances and negotiate with school unions over a period of years.

Edison said the board has to vote to make the agreement official. He said they are working on timing for the meeting.

Andover village officials were unavailable for comment on Monday evening.