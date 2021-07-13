Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Springwoods Village: A Major New Partnership, Recruitment of a High Profile Executive, and Ambitious Growth Plans Announced for the Fast-Growing Houston Area Community

MySanAntonio
 14 days ago

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. At a press conference on June 29, CDC Houston, a subsidiary of Coventry Development Corporation, New York, along with its strategic partners, unveiled the expanding vision for north Houston’s Springwoods Village, home of the state-of-the-art ExxonMobil campus and recently selected as the global headquarters of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Kingwood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Urban Living#Major New Partnership#Houston Area Community#Cdc Houston Inc#Dmb Development#Exxonmobil#Prweb#Residential Joint Venture#Houstonians#Healthcare#City Place#Cityplace#Patrinely Group#Usaa Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Biking
News Break
Arts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
POTUSNBC News

Biden considering vaccine mandate for all federal employees

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is considering a requirement for all federal employees to get the Covid vaccine, he told reporters on Tuesday. "That’s under consideration right now, but if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were." This comes on the heels of new...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.
TennisABC News

Naomi Osaka knocked out of Tokyo Olympics in surprise loss

Naomi Osaka, ranked second and competing in her home country, will leave the Tokyo Olympics without a medal. Osaka, 23, lost to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament on Tuesday. "I'm disappointed in every loss, but I feel like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy