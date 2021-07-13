Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Basketball World Reacts To Team USA’s Second-Straight Loss

By Matt Hladik
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So much for Team USA’s shocking loss to Nigeria on Saturday being a fluke. The Americans dropped a second-straight exhibition game on Monday. Australia, which was led by NBA contributors Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and Matisse Thybulle, overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Team USA 91-83 in Las Vegas. The Americans particularly struggled down the stretch, with Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum all missing key looks in the final three minutes.

thespun.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
163K+
Followers
33K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Josh Newman
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Americans#Espn Stats Info#Usabasketball#Gonzaga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 Blazers Player Says He’s Leaving If Damian Lillard Is Traded

Damian Lillard’s future in Portland isn’t as clear as it used to be, especially after seeing Yahoo insider Chris Haynes’ latest report. Over the weekend, Haynes reported that Lillard could be on the verge of requesting a trade out of Portland. The All-Star guard apparently has concerns as to whether a championship contender can be built by the Trail Blazers’ front office.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
WorldPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nigeria basketball trashes Stephen A. Smith over comments about team

Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for comments he made on ESPN, this time about the Nigerian men’s basketball team. On Monday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith criticized Team USA for losing to Nigeria in an exhibition game over the weekend. In doing so, Smith came across to some as mocking and mispronouncing the names of several Nigerian players, including his reference to “some dude Gabe Nnamdi who goes by ‘Gabe Vincent’ for the Miami Heat.”
Basketballamericanpeoplenews.com

U.S. men’s basketball team gets back on track with win over Argentina but coach Gregg Popovich needs a history lesson

“When you make statements about, in the past, just blowing out these other teams — number one, you give no respect to the other teams,” Popovich added. “I talked to you the last time about the same thing, we’ve had very close games against four of five countries in all these tournaments. So, the good teams do not get blown out. There are certain games that might happen in one of these tournaments like the World Championships or the Olympics where somebody gets blown out but in general, nobody is blowing anybody out for the good teams. So when you make a statement like that, you assume that’s what’s going on. And that’s incorrect.”
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBAmanofmany.com

Lebron James Rocks Underrated $100 Sneakers to Meet Rapper Bad Bunny

After his Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the current NBA title favourite Phoenix Suns. Lebron James has been on a Space Jam 2 promotional mission, dropping teaser trailers, SLAM Magazine cover issues and even finding time to attend a few Sierra Canyon basketball games with Drake and his new love Johanna Leia. But, it’s this pair of sneakers that he wore to a beachside meet up with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny that has hypebeasts begging for more.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Chris Bosh Embrace At Space Jam 2 Premier

LeBron James may have missed out on his chance to win the 2021 Championship, but he's creating his own magic out in Los Angeles. In a huge moment for Bron, the basketball world, and Hollywood itself, the Space Jam 2 is happening tonight, and it seems Bron has invited all of his closest friends and family, making for quite an event.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ice Cube issues challenge to Damian Lillard

Rapper/businessman Ice Cube issued a challenge to Damian Lillard. Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, is a big Los Angeles Lakers fan. He appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s show on Friday and was asked what advice he would give Lillard regarding the Portland guard’s future. “If you want a championship, he...

Comments / 1

Community Policy