Basketball World Reacts To Team USA’s Second-Straight Loss
So much for Team USA’s shocking loss to Nigeria on Saturday being a fluke. The Americans dropped a second-straight exhibition game on Monday. Australia, which was led by NBA contributors Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and Matisse Thybulle, overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Team USA 91-83 in Las Vegas. The Americans particularly struggled down the stretch, with Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum all missing key looks in the final three minutes.thespun.com
