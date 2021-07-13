Cancel
2021 Mets Draft profile: Calvin Ziegler

By Steve Sypa
Amazin' Avenue
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic impacted every high school and college athlete, but few were as impacted as Calvin Ziegler. A native of Heidelberg, Ontario, Canada, a town of just 500, he was forced to relocate to central Florida in order to keep his baseball dream alive. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Kitchener and played baseball for the Great Lakes Canadians, an excellent travel ball program, but when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the United States and Canada to ban all non-essential travel between their respective borders, Ziegler was left in a bind. With his ability to play severely limited and no scouts from the United States able to see him play, his draft stock in the 2021 MLB Draft would fall precipitously. He made the decision to move to the United States in January 2021 and enroll at the TNXL Academy in Ocoee, Florida, where he finished out this spring.

