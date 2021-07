In a match filled with fireworks to the tune of 12 birdies and an eagle, it was a couple of duds that ultimately tipped the scales. Eric Gudgel, a 53-year-old Stillwater native playing in his first OGA event, took advantage of a three-putt bogey by Mike Gotcher on the 11th hole to stem a huge change in momentum on his way to a 3 and 2 victory in the finals of the Oklahoma Golf Association Senior State Amateur Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club.