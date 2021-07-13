Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta man suffering from dementia reported missing

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 14 days ago
ATLANTA — Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing Atlanta man who has dementia.

Melvin Cooper, 62, was last seen at his 880 Thurmond St NW home on Monday.

Cooper is 5′10″ tall and approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black hat.

Anyone who knows where Cooper may be is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Mattie’s Calls were established in 2006 by the Georgia General Assembly to alert the public to disabled or elderly missing people.

