Mum-of-two whose crippling addiction to alcohol impacted her parenting and nearly killed her reveals why EVERYONE should ditch the booze this month

By Sophie Haslett
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

A wellness coach and mother-of-two whose crippling addiction to alcohol nearly killed her has revealed what the realities of having a parent with a drinking problem are, and why everyone should consider ditching the booze this July.

Justine Whitchurch, 48, from the Gold Coast, quit alcohol seven years ago when she saw what it was doing to both her own life and that of her children.

At her worst, in the last six months before she quit, the 48-year-old's drinking would see her consume at least three bottles of wine a day 'with some vodka shots occasionally thrown in if she wanted to go "undetected".

Since Justine gave up alcohol for good, she has made exercise and healthy living a priority - and she looks better in her 40s than she did in her 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsnAu_0auzlPCe00
BEFORE AND AFTER: A wellness coach and mother-of-two whose crippling addiction to alcohol nearly killed her has revealed what the realities of having a parent with a drinking problem are (pictured when she had an addiction and now)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsZ0t_0auzlPCe00
Justine Whitchurch, 48, from the Gold Coast, quit alcohol seven years ago when she saw what it was doing to both her own life and that of her children (pictured today)

Justine told FEMAIL that she was a 'non-present' parent with an alcohol addiction for many years, and this had a negative effect on both her and her children:

'The realities of being a parent with a drinking problem is that you're never truly present,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

'You're always fighting off the distraction of a hangover, anxiety or inevitably another drink. You're trying your hardest to be everything you can in between the wines.'

For Justine, this meant that when she wasn't drinking, she would try to prepare all the meals, get the washing done and sort all of the medication so 'the kids never go without'.

'The school pickups and other driving duties were meticulously co-ordinated around me being below .05, and weekends were dreaded because I knew they would require me being more on my A game, when really I just wanted to sleep,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPHkM_0auzlPCe00
BEFORE AND AFTER: At her worst, in the last six months before she quit, the 48-year-old's drinking would see her consume at least three bottles of wine a day 'with some vodka shots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8Yjm_0auzlPCe00
Justine told FEMAIL that she was a 'non-present' parent with an alcohol addiction for many years, and this had a negative effect on both her and her children (pictured now)

Justine recalled opting to watch movies with her kids, because she knew she could 'consume my poison while knowing the kids were safe at home'.

'I used to dread the birthday parties where I would have to show up and be the parent everyone thought I was,' she said.

'I would also wake through the night wondering if I'd forgotten a school even, crazy hair day or cupcakes for a special occasion.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45T6Ec_0auzlPCe00
BEFORE AND AFTER: While her addiction was more than seven years ago, Justine said she remembers 'this time like it was yesterday'; now she is urging people to ditch booze this July

While her addiction was more than seven years ago, Justine said she remembers 'this time like it was yesterday'.

Now, she is urging others who might have a drinking problem to ditch their habits this July and think about how much they drink, especially while New South Wales is in lockdown.

'Millions of parents are navigating their way through COVID-19, the lockdowns, loss of income, uncertainty of the future and the pressure of working from home,' she said.

'The pandemic has only exacerbated drinking problems which were also already at epidemic levels, the truth behind so many families' closed doors is that it's doing a lot of harm.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxnIF_0auzlPCe00
'Millions of parents are navigating their way through COVID-19, the lockdowns, loss of income, uncertainty of the future and the pressure of working from home,' Justine (pictured now) said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLWTH_0auzlPCe00
Justine quit alcohol when she was 40 years old after she spent most of her thirties 'medicated from alcohol 24/7' (pictured at the height of her addiction)

Justine quit alcohol when she was 40 years old after she spent most of her thirties 'medicated from alcohol 24/7'.

'The single turning point was my nine-year-old daughter looking at me with tears in her eyes and saying, "Mum I am scared you are not going to get better",' Justine said.

'I dropped 14kg in six months, my liver reading was around 2500 (it should have been 42), my triglycerides were so high I was a major heart attack risk, my platelet count was so low I had bruises from head to toe and my hair was falling out.

'It got to the point where my dad saw me for the first time in months and he said that if he had not known it was me he would not have recognised his own daughter.'

Doctors also told Justine that she had just months to live if she continued the way she was going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgwXR_0auzlPCe00
'The single turning point was my nine-year-old daughter looking at me with tears in her eyes and saying, "Mum I am scared you are not going to get better",' Justine said (pictured before)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304DxE_0auzlPCe00
Justine explained that when she first quit, it was the first few months that were the 'hardest', but now she is fitter and looks better in her 40s (pictured now)

Justine's health secrets revealed

1. Eat plenty of greens.

2. Sleep at least seven or eight hours each night.

3. Drink several litres of water.

4. Moisturise your entire body twice a day.

5. Make an effort with your makeup - it's worth it.

6. Highlight your cheekbone.

7. Put effort into both your eyebrows and your eyelashes. Women can look a lot older when they don't maintain these two areas.

8. Eat and eat regularly, but fill your plate with healthy proteins and vegetables.

9. Create a support network and factor in daily exercise to your regime.

10. Use good anti-ageing products.

Justine explained that when she first quit, it was the first few months that were the 'hardest'.

'The initial phase of recovery is a lot about self-protection,' she explained.

'You can't expect to be exposed to social situations with a nil effect.'

If you are looking to give up, the 47-year-old recommends that you try and distract yourself as often as possible.

'Look to do things that will benefit your health, like exercise, good nutrition and sleep, as well as re-connecting with the things that you used to love,' she said.

Once you have got over the initial first stage, the mum-of-two explained you still need to be careful with what you do and pick your social occasions wisely:

'When you do start to socialise again, choose a time of the day that you know you are least likely to be enticed,' she said.

'For me, that was always breakfast or brunch. That time of the day, you are less likely to be faced with the opportunity to drink. And just remember, you don't need to do a whole heap of explaining.'

For support for alcohol-related problems and addiction you can contact one of the many services available, speak to your GP, local health service or call a helpline. There are trained telephone counsellors available in every Australian state and territory.

Justine's recovery story and the steps she took to get sober are detailed in her book, Sobriety delivered EVERYTHING alcohol Promised, is available on Amazon and her website.

