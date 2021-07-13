Cancel
Video Games

Konami's Next Yu-Gi-Oh! Game Arrives In Japan This August

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate #3 [Tue 13th Jul, 2021 03:05 BST]: A Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel demo is now available on the Japanese eShop. Once again, this game launches in Japan on 12th August. There's still no word on a local release. Update #2 [Sun 18th Apr, 2021 09:30 BST]: While there's still no...

