Clyde E. Johnson, 94, Gering

Clyde E. Johnson, 94, of Gering, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A graveside service will be held at the Mitchell Valley Cemetery on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Rick Reisig officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mitchell Federated Church. Visitation will be held at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell on Tuesday, July 13 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.