News of Texas and Oklahoma possibly leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC sent shockwaves across college sports. Even before anything has become final, rumors about Kansas, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, and yes, Clemson, bolting from their respective conferences have started floating around the internet. Amid the chaos, fans are quick to suggest teams the ACC should add. New ACC Commissioner, Jim Phillips, will have to be strategic rather than impulsive. That means the ACC needs to focus on getting better, not just bigger.