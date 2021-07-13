An Australian Brewery Creates Hard Seltzer Dispeners

From Cannonball Productions—the company behind the hit Bacon and Beer Classic—comes Seltzerland, a nationally touring hard seltzer festival that’s making its East Coast debut this month. The D.C. leg of the tour, which takes place at Rock Creek Park Golf Course, will feature representatives from more than 30 different brands including the District’s own D.C. Brau. As Cannonball Productions CEO and founder Kate Levenstien explained, Seltzerland was inspired by the recent rise in hard seltzer popularity. “It feels like there’s so many hard seltzers now on the market. New flavors, new brands, new concoctions, new ingredients,” she says. “We wanted to create a way for everyone to try that because there’s not a really great way for people to do that currently. We saw it as an opportunity to provide that experience to people to explore different flavors and brands and see what they like.” General admission tickets begin at $39, and VIP tickets are $59. Those who splurge on the VIP experience will have access to the best time slots and will receive a full-sized can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, a specialty cocktail, and complimentary food. Regardless of which ticket you choose, the day will be full of games, merch, alcohol, Insta-worthy pics, and lots of carbonated fun. After all, there ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. on July 17 at Rock Creek Park Golf Course, 6100 16th St. NW. seltzerland.com. $39–$59.