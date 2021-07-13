Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

An Australian Brewery Creates Hard Seltzer Dispeners

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Melbourne, Australia-based brewery is creating some buzz around its invention of a hard seltzer dispenser based on growth from its Fizzer seltzers collection. Moon Dog Craft Brewery's creation has been trialing so far at Moon Dog World and is patent-pending according to BrewsNews. However, thanks to a major grant...

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Australian#Fizzer Seltzers#Moon Dog Craft Brewery#Brewsnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Drinks
Country
Australia
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Hard Seltzer Was Just Discontinued

If your go-to hard seltzer changed over the past year, you certainly weren't short of options. New rivals to fan-favorites Truly and White Claw continue to pop up at every turn. Now, even country music superstar Blake Shelton is in on the game. But not every new addition to the...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Wine Brand Hard Seltzers

The 19 Crimes hard seltzer is a new offering from Treasury Wine Estates in the UK to offer consumers with a different option to enjoy when looking for a lower ABV alcoholic refreshment to enjoy. Targeted towards consumers aged 25 to 34, the drink comes in two flavor options including Lime Bitters and Raspberry & Black Pepper, which both come in 330ml cans with a 5% ABV and a price point of £2.50 each. The drinks are focused on delivering exceptional flavor and quality to help keep up with consumer demand for this style of alcoholic beverage.
RestaurantsFood Beast

Popeyes' New Nuggets Will Soon Be Available Nationwide

Popeyes already has some serious fried chicken cred under its belt as the reigning champ of the Fried Chicken Sandwich "wars" on top of some seriously good crispy poultry. They're looking to bolster their reputation as fast food's top fried chicken by doing the classic nugget better than everyone else, and that iteration is getting served up nationwide soon.
Food & DrinksRichmond.com

The hard seltzer craze has come to an end

The once unstoppable growth of hard seltzer has gone flat. That warning is coming from Boston Beer, the creator of Truly Hard Seltzer, which said that popularity of the low-calorie drink has faded. Boston Beer founder Jim Koch said that the "hard seltzer category and overall beer industry were softer...
Food & DrinksFood Beast

Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream Pints Are Now Real

The first thing that comes to mind when you hear that Kraft Mac & Cheese has an ice cream is that it's a gimmick, or an April Fool's prank of some sort. We're in July, however, and these pints of cheesy ice cream are no joke. It's a serious collab between the mac and cheese magnate and Van Leeuwen, a premier Brookyln-based ice cream maker who's churning out a limited batch for $12 a pint.
Brooklyn, NYGear Patrol

Brooklyn Brewery’s Hard Seltzer Is as Unexpected as It Is Excellent

Brooklyn Brewery is a little late to the hard seltzer game. Doesn't the world-famous craft brewery know that 2019 was the year of hard seltzer? Then again, 2020 was also the year of hard seltzer. As is 2021. OK, maybe Brooklyn Brewery isn't too late, and if our first taste of its hard seltzer is anything to go by, it was worth the wait.
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Mike’s Hard Seltzer Launches New Brand Campaign

AB InBev-owned Mike’s Hard Seltzer has launched a new tagline and advertising campaign, ‘Refreshingly Obvious’, designed to establish the brand and differentiate the alcoholic drink in the UK. The campaign was created by FCB New York in collaboration with FCB Inferno. The films are directed by Mike Bernstein, whose portfolio...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

8th Wonder Brewery Unveils THC and CBD Seltzers

HARD SELTZERS are on the rise, and Houston-based 8th Wonder Brewery has thrown its hat into the ring. Over the past couple of years, alcoholic seltzers can be seen just about everywhere — Houston native and rapper Travis Scott even has his own hard seltzer. Whether they have found a place in your local grocery store, gas station, or bar, hard seltzers might be the drink of the summer, and 8th Wonder Brewery is now putting its spin on the popular drink, taking a unique approach to the new trend.
DrinksWashington City Paper

City Lights: Seltzerland Brings a Bevy of Hard Seltzers to Sample

From Cannonball Productions—the company behind the hit Bacon and Beer Classic—comes Seltzerland, a nationally touring hard seltzer festival that’s making its East Coast debut this month. The D.C. leg of the tour, which takes place at Rock Creek Park Golf Course, will feature representatives from more than 30 different brands including the District’s own D.C. Brau. As Cannonball Productions CEO and founder Kate Levenstien explained, Seltzerland was inspired by the recent rise in hard seltzer popularity. “It feels like there’s so many hard seltzers now on the market. New flavors, new brands, new concoctions, new ingredients,” she says. “We wanted to create a way for everyone to try that because there’s not a really great way for people to do that currently. We saw it as an opportunity to provide that experience to people to explore different flavors and brands and see what they like.” General admission tickets begin at $39, and VIP tickets are $59. Those who splurge on the VIP experience will have access to the best time slots and will receive a full-sized can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, a specialty cocktail, and complimentary food. Regardless of which ticket you choose, the day will be full of games, merch, alcohol, Insta-worthy pics, and lots of carbonated fun. After all, there ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. on July 17 at Rock Creek Park Golf Course, 6100 16th St. NW. seltzerland.com. $39–$59.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Delicate Botanical Hard Seltzers

Pear Chamomile is a crisp new hard seltzer from PRESS and it comes in at 4% alcohol and just 110 calories and five grams of sugar per can. The refreshing new seltzer flavor balances fruity notes with the gentle taste of chamomile and it appeals to people who aren't afraid to embrace a little sweetness.
Drinksbrewpublic.com

Rainier Seltzers Join The Ever-Expanding Hard Seltzer Category

Inspired by flavors from the Pacific Northwest, Rainier Beer has launched its own lineup of Rainier Seltzer. Its three-flavor lineup includes Huckleberry, Apple, and Lemon. Rainier joins the growing yet more competitive market of hard seltzers. This product category saw sales total nearly $4 billion in the COVID stricken year of 2020. These sales come at the expense of beer and cider sales, a main reason why more and more breweries are entering the fray.
country1025.com

6 New Hard Seltzers Popping Up This Summer!

Everybody wants in on the hard seltzer game! And why not? Sales for the cans of bubbly adult beverages increased 160% from 2019-2020. Americans reportedly consumed more than $4 billion worth of hard seltzers last year alone. White Claw has been the leader in this game, but the players are...
Food & DrinksSTACK

Is Hard Seltzer Healthy?

I’ll acknowledge that a hard seltzer paired with a cheeseburger over summer weekends tastes pretty fantastic. In other words, I feel relatively guilt-free when I drink it. But that sounds too good to be true, leaving me to wonder. What’s actually in hard seltzer?. Looking At The Label. Depending upon...
Drinksnewschoolbeer.com

Stone Brewing launches Buenavida Hard Seltzer

If you can’t beat them, join them. Once known for their love of all things extreme and hoppy, southern California’s brewing pioneers at Stone Brewing are now getting into the hard seltzer game. In true Stone Brewing fashion, co-founder Greg Koch used to rail against and mock breweries that made light beers, lagers and seltzer like products rather than the big, bold and usually high alcohol beers that Stone build their brand on. Now things have changed, Stone is launching Buenavida Hard Seltzer in custom-molded 12oz glass bottles reminiscent of Jarritos sodas that are now available throughout Southern California.
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

White Claw Hard Seltzer Partners With Delivery App Gorillas

Hard seltzer brand White Claw has agreed a partnership with Gorillas to become the only mainstream hard seltzer brand available on the fast-growing grocery delivery app. After becoming the leading hard seltzer brand in the US, White Claw launched in the UK in June last year. The tie-up with Gorillas will see thousands of cans of White Claw sampled over London parks, with its top two products – Lime and Mango flavours – available immediately on the delivery platform, with more flavours to be added later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy