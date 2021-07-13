Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:40.89

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 40.89)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

