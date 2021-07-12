Philip James Landercasper, 38, Scottsbluff

Philip James Landercasper, 38, of Scottsbluff, went to be with his Savior on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10:30am at St. John Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeffrey Grams officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Philip’s honor be made in care of the Panhandle Humane Society or Scottsbluff Fire Department. Online condolences may be made by viewing Philip’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.