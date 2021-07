The USA men's basketball team lost its opening Olympic game to France in a close one, carrying over its exhibition game issues to Tokyo. The loss marked the United States' first Olympic defeat since 2004 when it fell to both Puerto Rico and Lithuania in group play. It also snapped a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S. Jrue Holiday, who is fresh off an NBA championship, led Team USA in scoring, putting up 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the loss. Bam Adebayo also tacked on 12 points and 10 rebounds for the U.S., which will now look to rebound against Iran in its next matchup.