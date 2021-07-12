Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Levittown, PA

NextGen rolls up its sleeves, gets down to work at the homeless shelter in Levittown

By Jeff Werner; advance@buckslocalnews.com
BucksLocalNews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEVITTOWN >> The members of NextGen Newtown Rotary rolled up their sleeves, cranked up the tunes and got to work on Sunday morning at the homeless shelter in Levittown. And in just four short hours, the team of young business professionals had reorganized a jam-packed 17 by 20 square foot storage shed into a more efficient space for the Family Service Association, which operates the shelter.

www.buckslocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Levittown, PA
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nextgen#Homeless Shelter#Nextgen Newtown Rotary#American Insurance Agency#Blaak Out Training#Rotarians#The Newtown Rotary Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy