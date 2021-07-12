NextGen rolls up its sleeves, gets down to work at the homeless shelter in Levittown
LEVITTOWN >> The members of NextGen Newtown Rotary rolled up their sleeves, cranked up the tunes and got to work on Sunday morning at the homeless shelter in Levittown. And in just four short hours, the team of young business professionals had reorganized a jam-packed 17 by 20 square foot storage shed into a more efficient space for the Family Service Association, which operates the shelter.www.buckslocalnews.com
