Sea grass loss one of main causes of manatee deaths

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says the unprecedented manatee deaths are happening because of seagrass loss and starvation. Experts are still working to figure out the solution and it’s challenging.

Florida Statewildlife.org

Florida sees record number of manatee deaths

Starvation has driven a record number of manatee deaths in Florida in the first half of 2021. In the past six months, 841 West Indian manatees (Trichechus manatus) have died, due mostly to the loss of seagrass beds in the Indian River Lagoon and its surrounding areas, according to The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Brevard County has recorded 312 manatee deaths alone in that time span. “Most deaths occurred during the colder months when manatees migrated to and through the Indian River Lagoon, where the majority of seagrass has died off,” Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute wrote in an announcement. Some scientists believe that pollution is killing the seagrass that manatees depend on for sustenance. Boat strikes have also killed 63 manatees in the first six months of this year.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Red Tide suspected as manatees deaths pile up in Tampa Bay

Red Tide is suspected in the deaths suffered by a vulnerable species that has already suffered greatly this year: The manatee. The brevetoxins released by Red Tide are suspected in the deaths of eight of nine manatees recently found off the coasts of Pinellas and Hillsborough, according to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
WildlifePosted by
Forbes

Florida Manatee Deaths Break Annual Record Halfway Through 2021 [Infographic]

Florida has experienced a record number of manatee deaths halfway through 2021. Data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) shows that 841 of the marine mammals died between the start of January and July 02 of this year, surpassing the previous annual record in 2013 when 830 died, primarily due to exposure to harmful algae. The unprecedented mortality documented this year is down to the disappearance of seagrass beds which has led to starvation. Most of the deaths occurred during the colder months when manatees migrated to and through the Indian River Lagoon where most of the seagrass had died off.
Manatee County, FLBay News 9

Manatee mortality: What’s killing the sea cows?

Over the past several months, there’s been an alarming wave of manatee deaths. We've already hit a record for the number of deaths, and we're only halfway through the year. The overwhelming majority has been in Brevard County, where 312 manatees have perished. Several theories have been proposed to explain...
Animalsmidfloridanewspapers.com

FWC decals support manatees and sea turtles

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission just released its waterproof 2021–2022 manatee and sea turtle decals. The collectable decals help fund manatee and sea turtle conservation efforts and raise awareness about the species, their habitats and the challenges they face, according to FWC. Each July, the FWC introduces manatee...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Recovered from near death, manatee is released from Jacksonville Zoo into St. Augustine waters

After two months in rehab at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and a 114-pound weight gain, a manatee named Gerard was released Wednesday in St. Augustine. He was rescued on April 30 near Palm Coast where he was found beached, thin and in overall poor condition. During an initial examination, veterinary staff discovered "significant abnormalities in his blood work," so he received immediate treatment to improve low blood glucose and hydration, said zoo veterinarian Meredith Persky.
Volusia County, FLclick orlando

State task force biologist weighs in on manatee deaths

VOLUSIA COUNTY – Wildlife officers say hundreds of manatees have died across Florida already this year and most of those deaths happened in the Indian River Lagoon. Scientists say the animals are starving to death because the seagrass they eat has mostly died off. At the St. John’s River Water...
Wildlifewuwf.org

Wildlife Commissioners Eye Record Manatee Deaths

Manatee deaths in the Indian River Lagoon will be discussed next month by members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but no action is expected. The commission is slated to discuss manatee mortality on Aug. 4, the first day of a two-day meeting in Bonita Springs. A record number of manatees have died along Florida’s Atlantic coast since December, particularly in the Indian River Lagoon where water-quality problems have caused significant losses of seagrass, according to a commission staff memo tied to the meeting.
Florida StatePeople

Florida's 2021 Manatee Death Toll Surpasses the State's Annual Record in 6 Months, Officials Say

New data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) shows the dire situation facing the state's manatees. Throughout 2021 Florida manatees have struggled with famine caused by the loss of the marine mammal's seagrass habitat. As of May 14, the state had recorded 739 manatee deaths, a figure dangerously close to Flordia's devastating 2013 record of 830 manatee deaths in one year.
Florida Statekeysweekly.com

MANATEE DEATHS UP 150% ON MAINLAND CAN SERVE AS WARNING FOR FLORIDA BAY

To live in Florida, you must love manatees. They’re hopelessly awkward, adorably plump sea potatoes. And, although we’ve never hugged any (we promise — we know it’s illegal!), we find them extremely cuddly. If you’ve been following the news, you’ve probably heard about the terrible things happening to manatees up...
PoliticsDaytona Beach News-Journal

Gov. DeSantis should worry about the horrific deaths of manatees, not the U.S. border

While manatees are dying off in record numbers and along with the tons of dead marine life currently piling up on Florida's west coast beaches because of red tide, where's the journalistic outrage that Gov. Rick DeSantis has basically shrugged off the problem and headed for the Texas-Mexico border to check on border security? Was that why he was elected governor of Florida, to manage the U.S. border?

