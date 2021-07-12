This Hack Lets You Recreate The Chick-Fil-A Sauce Using McDonald's Condiments
Use ranch, bbq, & honey mustard to create the chik fil la sauce at McDonald’s !! #mcdonalds #chickennuggets #sauce #ranch #honeymustard. If you ever find yourself fiending for some Chick-fil-A and it's deadass Sunday, go refer to the fast food hack above from @foodwithsoy. With just three sauces (Ranch, BBQ, and Honey Mustard) you can whip up a concoction that gets you close to Chick-fil-A's sauce.www.foodbeast.com
