Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

This Hack Lets You Recreate The Chick-Fil-A Sauce Using McDonald's Condiments

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse ranch, bbq, & honey mustard to create the chik fil la sauce at McDonald’s !! #mcdonalds #chickennuggets #sauce #ranch #honeymustard. If you ever find yourself fiending for some Chick-fil-A and it's deadass Sunday, go refer to the fast food hack above from @foodwithsoy. With just three sauces (Ranch, BBQ, and Honey Mustard) you can whip up a concoction that gets you close to Chick-fil-A's sauce.

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condiments#Sauces#Soy Sauce#Mcdonalds#Hack#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Bbq#Honey Mustard#Mcnuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Major New Customer Perk Is Rolling Out Nationwide Tomorrow

McDonald's has long been a holdout when it came to rewarding its biggest fans with free food. There was the McCafe program, sure, which would give participants a free coffee drink, but no matter how often you'd be eating those Chicken McNuggets, the chain never offered to reward you for it. All that's about to change tomorrow.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Burger King Menu Item Might Surprise You

Now that Airheads has entered the fast food chicken wars with its fried-chicken-and-coleslaw-on-a-candy-bun concoction, the obvious question arises: does this mean that the chicken wars have finally jumped the shark? If so, please don't tell Burger King. It's just too cruel seeing how much the Home of the Whopper has invested — emotionally as well as financially — in launching its late-to-the-party chicken wars entrant, the Ch'King, which Burger King apparently regards as the very key to the future of its Kingdom. Besides, the Ch'King seems to be doing pretty well for itself. It's at least not among the worst of the worst items one can order from Burger King — at least not according to a recent Mashed survey, in which 649 people voted for their most despised menu item offered by the Home of the Whopper.
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
Restaurantsmashed.com

Over 50% Of Fans Agree This Is The Best Burger King Menu Item

There are plenty of places to turn to when a quick trip through the drive-thru sounds better than spending time in the kitchen to whip up a full meal. Among the choices of fast food hot spots, Burger King remains one of the more popular establishments. In fact, the Florida-based restaurant is the second-largest hamburger chain in the world, serving more than 11 million people daily across its 18,600-plus worldwide locations (via Statista and Burger King). And that got us to thinking, what is it that all those customers regard as the premier item on the BK menu?
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

McDonald's giving away free fries for life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — McDonald's is holding a contest where it will give away free fries for life to one lucky winner. It's all to celebrate the restaurant's new loyalty program, which officially launched on Thursday. McDonald's values the prize just short of $20,000. Additionally, 66 winners will win one...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Soup: What To Know Before Ordering

Chick-fil-A is one of America's most popular fast food restaurants. The chain, founded in 1946 by Truett Cathy is known for its breaded chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and secret sauce. The restaurant has had its share of controversies surrounding past contributions to anti-LGBTQ organizations, according to Vox, but that doesn't stop it from taking the number five spot in QSR's Top 50 Fast Food Restaurant Chains in America rankings, beating out giants like Wendy's and Burger King — even though all locations are closed on Sunday. The reason why you can't get a delicious chicken sandwich on Sunday, by the way, is so that the restaurant's employees could set aside one day to rest and worship, if they chose, according to the restaurant's site.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Only these people should put ketchup on a hot dog

Hot dogs can cause a heated food debate. Specifically, the idea of putting ketchup on a hot dog might get more than a side eye from a few people. While a hot dog can be dragged through the garden, loaded with chili or topped with a myriad of other options, only these people should put ketchup on a hot dog.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Chick-fil-A Employee’s Attempt to Expose the Beloved Fast Food Chain Kinda Backfires

A Chick-fil-A employee attempted to expose the well-loved fast-food chain on TikTok earlier this month. The user posted a TikTok of an employee scraping the breading off of chicken with the caption "and y'all be eating this." The employee filming the video asks the person scraping the chicken what it's used for and they respond that it's for the chicken soup.
RestaurantsPosted by
Outsider.com

McDonald’s Free French Fries Hack Video Goes Viral

Is there anything better than free fries? Recently, a TikTok user just dropped a bombshell video revealing the secret to landing yourself some free fries from McDonald’s. The viral video has since sparked a debate about the fried potato protocol at the famous golden arches. Last week, TikTok user Orlando...

Comments / 0

Community Policy