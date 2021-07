A lot of things went wrong in the Euro 2020 final. To begin with F1 Star Lando Norris had his watch taken from him in an incident outside Wembley after the Euro 2020 final. It was complete chaos as 2,500 ticketless, drunken thugs stormed the stadium. The McLaren driver was mugged after the game as he approached his $228,500 McLaren supercar. The 21-year-old was ‘understandably shaken’ as one robber grabbed him and held him still while the other ripped off his valuable Richard Mille RM 11-03 timepiece. It is understood that his unique Richard Mille RM 11-03 timepiece was well worth nearly $55,400.