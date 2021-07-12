'Free Britney' Rally is coming to the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday

The unfolding of Britney Spears’s conservatorship has introduced the world to a very niche area of state law, one that is not widely reported in the media, nor is it frequently explored in legal reporters or journals. The exception, of course, is when the subject is someone of tremendous fame. Some examples include Casey Kasem, Stan Lee, and of course, Britney Spears. Spears, undeniably one of the greatest pop icons of all time, is the center of a California conservatorship drama wherein she is seeking to terminate the protective arrangement that was established 13 years ago. Spears’s legal issues are reported throughout the world, and much of that has to do with the attention drawn upon it, by the #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her testimony has been revealed, indicating her allegations of abuse, feelings of sadness and frustration, and her objection to the conservatorship.