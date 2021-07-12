Cancel
'Free Britney' Rally is coming to the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — As high drama returns to a Los Angeles courtroom in the case of Britney Spears’ contentious conservatorship, supporters of the pop superstar will assemble at the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday, calling for federal action to reform conservatorship law. The D.C.-based group, Free Britney America, asked supporters to rally at...

