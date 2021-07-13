Cancel
Erie, KS

Reunion week begins in Erie

Parsons Sun
 14 days ago

ERIE — The 148th annual Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion kicked off in Erie on Monday with a picture scavenger hunt, but most of the festival’s events have not yet begun. The 41st annual American Legion IPRA World Championship Rodeo will have two performances at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The rodeo will feature bareback broncs, saddle broncs, calf roping, bull riding, tie down, barrel racing steer wrestling, team roping and breakaway roping. Admission will be $10 per night for adults and children 13 and older and $5 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger will get in free.

