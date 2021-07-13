Leahy introduces emergency security supplemental
Vermont Business Magazine Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) Monday introduced a comprehensive emergency security supplemental to address the urgent security needs facing the Capitol and the country. The $3.7 billion bill would address the violent insurrection that took place on January 6, provide funding for costs incurred on the Capitol complex and the Department of Defense related to the COVID pandemic, and provide the resources to support our Afghan partners as the United States’ mission winds down.vermontbiz.com
