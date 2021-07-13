Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Leahy introduces emergency security supplemental

vermontbiz.com
 14 days ago

Vermont Business Magazine Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) Monday introduced a comprehensive emergency security supplemental to address the urgent security needs facing the Capitol and the country. The $3.7 billion bill would address the violent insurrection that took place on January 6, provide funding for costs incurred on the Capitol complex and the Department of Defense related to the COVID pandemic, and provide the resources to support our Afghan partners as the United States’ mission winds down.

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Vermont Business Magazine#The Department Of Defense#Covid#American#The Capitol Police#The National Guard#Congressional#House#Afghans#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Warner, Rubio, Collins introduce bipartisan cybersecurity reporting bill

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Susan Collins (R-ME) have introduced legislation requiring federal agencies, government contractors and infrastructure owners and operators to report cyber intrusions within 24 hours of their discovery. The legislation is in part a response...
Congress & Courtsvermontbiz.com

Leahy announces bipartisan agreement on capitol security bill

Vermont Business Magazine Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) Tuesday announced a $2.1 billion bipartisan agreement on an emergency security supplemental to address the fallout of the January 6 insurrection, the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, and expenses incurred on the Capitol complex as a result of the COVID pandemic.
Congress & Courtsvermontbiz.com

Leahy, Sanders introduce bill to reauthorize Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership

Vermont Business Magazine US Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont), Charles Schumer (D-NY), Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) Tuesday introduced a bill to reauthorize the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership (CVNHP). Established in 2006 to recognize and promote the importance of the historical, cultural, recreational and economic resources of the Champlain Valley, the CVNHP is slated to sunset on October 12, 2021. Their bill would authorize the partnership for the next 15 years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth and Durbin Join Murray and Underwood in Re-introducing Legislation to Protect Women's Retirement Security

— U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) in re-introducing the Women’s Retirement Protection Act of 2021 (WRPA) , legislation to address the retirement gap and bolster women’s financial security. The reintroduction comes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis that have disproportionately impacted women, particularly women of color—with a recent Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators introduce bipartisan bill to secure critical groups against hackers

The bipartisan leaders of two Senate committees on Thursday introduced legislation to shore up the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure after months of crippling cyberattacks. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Industrial Control Systems Capabilities Enhancement Act would direct the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to lead efforts to understand...
Congress & Courtshamptonroadsmessenger.com

FOLLOWING SOLARWINDS & COLONIAL HACKS, LEADING NATIONAL SECURITY SENATORS INTRODUCE BIPARTISAN CYBER REPORTING BILL

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Vice Chairman of the Committee, and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a senior member of the Committee, today led several colleagues in introducing bipartisan legislation requiring federal agencies, government contractors, and critical infrastructure owners and operators to report cyber intrusions within 24 hours of their discovery. The legislation is in part a response to the hack of IT management firm SolarWinds, which resulted in the compromise of hundreds of federal agencies and private companies, and the May 2021 ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which halted pipeline operations temporarily and resulted in fuel shortages along the Atlantic seaboard of the United States, as well as a recent onslaught of ransomware attacks affecting thousands of public and private entities.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
VTDigger

Campaign finance reports raise questions about Leahy’s reelection plans

Campaign finance reports reveal that U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy is not raising money at the same pace one might expect if he’s going to run for reelection next year. The 81-year-old Vermont Democrat is expected to announce in the coming months whether he will seek a ninth term.  Meanwhile, a potential successor to Leahy,  U.S. […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Campaign finance reports raise questions about Leahy’s reelection plans.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

What Sarah Sanders gets wrong about the Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Here's the headline out of an op-ed Sarah Sanders wrote in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette on Sunday: She got vaccinated "a few months ago" against the Covid-19 virus. Which is a good thing! Sanders, the former White House press secretary and front-runner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Arkansas next year, is a high-profile figure among Republicans both in her home state and nationally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy