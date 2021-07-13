AF releases Nellis’ F-22 accident investigation report
An F-22A was damaged after experiencing an overheat condition in the auxiliary power unit exhaust bay on Oct. 30, 2020, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The aircraft involved was assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, 53rd Wing, headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The aircraft was maintained by the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 57th Wing, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.www.aerotechnews.com
Comments / 0