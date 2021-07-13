AF releases Nellis’ F-22 accident investigation report

(Undated) – Details have been released about the accident involving a tanker truck on Route 1 on Monday. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, the tanker driven by Brian Ravellette of Carlisle, Indiana was traveling north on Route 1 when he failed to slow enough to avoid colliding with Robert Tidwell of Palestine, who was also headed north and slowed for a tractor. Ravellette struck the rear drivers side of the vehicle driven by Tidwell, spinning Tidwell into the ditch. Ravellette applied his breaks, went into a skid, and exited the left side of the road leaving the trailer blocking the southbound lane of Route 1. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. There were no reports of injury. United Life Care Ambulance, Crawford County Rescue, and the Hutsonville Fire Department were all dispatched to the scene.