Blue Bell Drops New Flavor for National Ice Cream Month

Alright, the food industry trends may be getting out of hand, but we’re living for it. The latest in unexpected food pairings comes from the New York-based ice cream maker Van Leeuwen. The company announced earlier this week that as of 11 am EST today they, along with collaborator Kraft Heinz, will be releasing a limited-edition ice cream flavor: macaroni and cheese. We’ve heard of all kinds of ice cream collaborations with celebrities like Dolly Parton. We’ve even heard of pickle ice cream before. But we have never heard of anything like macaroni and cheese flavored ice cream. However, we’re definitely intrigued.