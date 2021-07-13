Cancel
Restaurants

Blue Bell Drops New Flavor for National Ice Cream Month

By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
KTEM NewsRadio
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1) Blue Bell has a new flavor of ice cream to share with us for National Ice Cream Month. 2) How did I not know it was National Ice Cream Month?. I'm usually in the know about these type of things. In fact, I'm the kind of guy who celebrates these types of fake national holidays. National Taco Day? I celebrate it religiously. National Pizza Day? Without a doubt. National Margarita Day? I can celebrate that one for two or three days in a row.

Temple, TX
