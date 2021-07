Matt Olson hit an arcing home run and an RBI single, but his most telling moment against the Angels on Tuesday arguably occurred when he wasn’t allowed to swing the bat. In the sixth inning of a 6-0 A’s win, Olson came up with men on second and third and one out. He did not see a pitch from left-hander José Suárez. The Angels called for an intentional walk. Olson jogged to first base.