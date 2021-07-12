July 13th Genre Releases Include MONSTER SEAFOOD WARS (Limited Edition Blu-ray), HOUSE OF WAX (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray), THE MONSTER COLLECTION (Blu-ray)

Major Dundee is one of Hollywood’s legendarily troubled productions which was doomed from the start when Columbia Pictures hired Sam Peckinpah to direct, but then interfered with him at every step along the way, from slashing the original budget up front to locking him out of the editing room at the end. Peckinpah’s own lack of experience and natural intransigence didn’t help, nor did the fact that the script was never finished in the first place. The ordeal was a pivotal one for Peckinpah, and it shaped the way that he would live the rest of his life in constant antagonism with studios and producers. A hypothetical director’s cut of Major Dundee may or may not be his “lost” masterpiece, but since he was never able to shoot everything that he wanted in the first place, it simply doesn’t exist. Peckinpah’s own rough cut of what he had ran approximately 155 minutes, then producer Jerry Bresler took over and cut it down to 136 minutes for previews. That version was further trimmed by Columbia to 122 minutes for the theatrical release. Worse, the sound mixing was done hastily, with a questionable score by Daniele Amfitheatrof acting as cover, and a truly inappropriate title song by Mitch Miller’s Sing Along Gang. The final theatrical version has moments of brilliance, but many ragged edges along the way, along with myriad incomprehensible plot holes.